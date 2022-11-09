 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Verl Maurice Butler

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Verl Maurice Butler of Twin Falls, ID, passed away November 2, 2022 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly Idaho, at age 69.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 5th Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. For his full obituary and leave online condolences, please go to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home website: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News