TWIN FALLS — Verl Maurice Butler of Twin Falls, ID, passed away November 2, 2022 at Ashley Manor in Kimberly Idaho, at age 69.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 5th Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. For his full obituary and leave online condolences, please go to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home website: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.