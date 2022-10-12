A visitation honoring Velma will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Funeral services will be held at the LDS Hankins Chapel, 723 Hankins Rd. N., in. Twin Falls, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022. This will be followed by a Grave Site Service at Twin Falls Cemetery.