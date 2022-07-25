 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trudy Ellen Givens

TWIN FALLS — Trudy Ellen Givens, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on July 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Light House Christian Fellowship in Twin Falls. Arrangements are in the loving care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

