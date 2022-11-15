 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trudi L. Cote

  • 0

BUHL — Trudi L. Cote, 70, of Buhl, formerly of Kuna, Idaho, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News