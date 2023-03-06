MERIDIAN - TJ "Patches" Henington, 42, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2023, at his home. A viewing and visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Cloverdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Boise with burial to follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A full obituary can be read at www.accentfuneral.com.