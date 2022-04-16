Timoth S Howard

Timothy (Tim) S. Howard
BUHL - Tim S. Howard of Buhl, passed away at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly on January 19, 2022. A Celebration of his Life will be held on April 22, at 11 a.m. at his graveside in the West End Cemetery in Buhl Idaho. Please come and join us as we share stories about his life.
