Thomas J. Gilbertson

TWIN FALLS — Thomas Gilbertson passed away in Boise on May 20, 2022. A Military Graveside Service will be held at Boise Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Monday, June 6 at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thurs, June 9 at Twin Falls Turf Club from 5-9 p.m. Please join us to share memories of Tom, bring a picture and short story to share. Condolences can be sent to Elaine Whitmore (Tom’s sister) at hw4071@aol.com.

