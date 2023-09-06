GOODING — A graveside service For Thomas Edward Northcott Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. A viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.