Thomas Dale Doramus

TWIN FALLS — Thomas Dale Doramus, 52, of Twin Falls passed away May 4, 2022, at a local hospital. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 W. Midway St., Filer, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at Noon. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Filer Cemetery, Filer, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

