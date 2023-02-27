JEROME - Theresa "Terry" Ranee Newberry, 64, passed away February 20, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Terry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.