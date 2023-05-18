KIMBERLY—Terry Remaly, age 57, passed away at home during his sleep on May 13, 2023, of a heart attack.

His memorial will be held at Valley Christian Church, Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.