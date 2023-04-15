TWIN FALLS—Tenille Elizabeth Rider, 47, of Twin Falls, passed away April 10, 2023, at her home in Twin Falls. Friends may call for visitation on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 AM with a Life Celebration to take placeat 11:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the M.A.R. Cemetery in Rupert. Services are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
