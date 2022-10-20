TWIN FALLS — Sylven Joseph Bailey, 86, of Twin Falls, formerly of Wendell, passed away Oct. 19, 2022 at a local hospital in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 605 N. Idaho St., in Wendell. Viewing will be Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls and at the church one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.