TWIN FALLS — Steven Max Hailstone, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away May 13, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls.

Friends may call for a viewing on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4:00 PM. Burial will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Montpelier Cemetery in Montpelier, Idaho.