TWIN FALLS — Shirley Jeffery, 89, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday August 14, 2023 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday August 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with Funeral services to follow at Noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.