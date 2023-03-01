KIMBERLY — Shirley J. Gorrell, 92, of Kimberly, passed away at a local care facility on Feb. 26, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. To view a complete obituary and leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.