TWIN FALLS — Shirley Arlene Campbell, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away, November 4, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Graveside services will follow at 2;00 PM at Twin Falls Cemetery.