TWIN FALLS — Shirley Agnes Hollinger Kaercher Wasko began her 102.5-year earthly adventure on July 24, 1920, in Paul, Idaho.
Interment will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 21, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Buhl Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at Farmerfuneralchapel.com.
