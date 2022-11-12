TWIN FALLS — Saundra Lee Cummins, 78, of Twin Falls passed away October 26, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Hazelton Ward Chapel,
531 N. Middleton Ave. in Hazelton, ID. Viewings will be held at the church Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
