Santiago Ghael Quinones Quilca, 2, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 5, 2023. A viewing will be held at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. demaraysjerome.com