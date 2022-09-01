 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samuel L. Fisher

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Samuel L. Fisher, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on August 27, 2022.

Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

To view a full obituary and leave online condolences go to: www.magicvalleyfuneral home.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News