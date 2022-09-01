PAUL — Sammy L. Herrera, 75, of Paul passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home. The viewing will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert, Idaho from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary following till 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 802 F Street, Rupert, Idaho. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
