PAUL — Ryder Steven Arthur, 9, of Paul passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Paul – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis Street, Paul, Idaho. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Mortuary.