FILER — Ryan M. Egner-Davis, 25, of Filer passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at a local hospital. A viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 840 West Midway St., Filer, with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will conclude at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ryan’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
