FILER—Ruth Lincoln, 94, of Filer, Idaho, passed away Dec. 25, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at the Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls, Idaho.

For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

