BUHL — Roy Murphy, 75, of Buhl passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Roy's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.