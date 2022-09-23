 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roy Lynn Nicholson

Roy Lynn Nicholson was born June 29, 1930, and died Jan. 6, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, 500 S. Walnut St., Boise.

