 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roxanne Gale

  • 0

Roxanne Gale

RUPERT - Roxanne Gale, 75, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Meridian, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Rupert 7th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News