Roxanne Gale
RUPERT - Roxanne Gale, 75, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Meridian, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Rupert 7th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
