Ross Johnson

JEROME — Ross Johnson, 83, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave. E., Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial, will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared on Ross' memorial web page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

