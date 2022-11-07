Ronald G. Woll
TWIN FALLS - Ronald G. Woll, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ronald's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
