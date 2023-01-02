Ronald Anthony Kasel

TWIN FALLS - Ron passed away December 28, 2022 with family present at St. Luke's Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. The funeral service and mass will be at St. Edward's Catholic Church Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
