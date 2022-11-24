FILER — Roderick Craig Smith, 73, of Filer, ID, passed away at his home on November 20, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 318 Union Ave, in Filer. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com