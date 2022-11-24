 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roderick Craig Smith

  • 0

FILER — Roderick Craig Smith, 73, of Filer, ID, passed away at his home on November 20, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Community Church, 318 Union Ave, in Filer. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AccuWeather's Thanksgiving parade forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News