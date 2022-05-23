 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roberta Lee (Miller) Hirsch

  • 0

BURLEY — Roberta Lee Hirsch (Miller), 63, passed away May 16, 2022 in Burley, Idaho. A memorial service under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Twin Falls High School Graduation in 60 seconds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News