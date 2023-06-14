JEROME — Robert Sylvester Cook, 90, of Jerome, passed away May 7, 2023. A Vigil and Rosary will be held at 5:00 pm, Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E, Jerome. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, followed by a luncheon reception in the church hall. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bob’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
