Robert Giltner Jr.

JEROME — Robert W. Giltner Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and wife, Linda, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Jerome, Idaho. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr., Twin Falls, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerome Senior Citizen Center, 520 North Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bob’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
