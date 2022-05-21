 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUHL — Robert "Bob" R. Bowman, 87, of Buhl, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 E. Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bob's memorial webpage at www.farmerfunerlchapel.com.

