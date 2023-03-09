FILER — Robert “Bob” Hoke, 91, of Filer, passed away, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his residence. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bob’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.