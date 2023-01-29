 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rob Joel Nejezchleba

Rob Joel Nejezchleba

BUHL—Rob Joel Nejezchleba, 66, of Buhl passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 with viewing starting at 12:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rob’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

