Richard Joseph Ward

KIMBERLY — Richard Joseph Ward, 63, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

