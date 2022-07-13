TWIN FALLS — Reyna Isabel Miller, 42, of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 with a Rosary to start at 7:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Reyna's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
