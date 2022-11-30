FILER — Rex Whitaker Reed, 91, of Filer passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 with a viewing beginning at 12:30 p.m, at the Filer United Methodist Church, 318 Union Ave, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.