 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rex Whitaker Reed

  • 0

FILER — Rex Whitaker Reed, 91, of Filer passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at a local care facility. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 with a viewing beginning at 12:30 p.m, at the Filer United Methodist Church, 318 Union Ave, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PSI donates for books in Kimberly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News