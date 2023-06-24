Raymond Hepworth
KIMBERLY - Raymond Riley Hepworth, 87, of Kimberly, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home. Services will be at 11:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N. 3500 E., Kimberly, Idaho 83341; with a visitation from 10:00 am to 10:45 am Friday, June 30, 2023. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park.
