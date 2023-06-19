TWIN FALLS — Randal "Scott" O'Melia, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on June 15, 2023. Friends may visit with the family at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life at the funeral home on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Burial with military honors will follow the services at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. To leave online condolences and for a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.