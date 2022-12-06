 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ramona Rush

MISSION VEJO, Calif. — Ramona Rush, 94, of Mission Viejo, California, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away October 29, 2022 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301 on December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

