BURLEY — Ramona Loya Prieto, 77, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, Idaho. Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.