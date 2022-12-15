 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ramona Loya Prieto

  • 0

BURLEY — Ramona Loya Prieto, 77, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, Idaho. Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawmakers tour schools in Twin Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News