JEROME—Ramona Arlene Spencer, 92, of Jerome, passed away April 15, 2023. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ramona’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.