BUHL — Philip "Phil" Corson, 94, of Buhl passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at a local hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Interment with military honors will conclude at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm St., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Phil's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.