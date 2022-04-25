 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Petra V. Pryor

  • 0

Petra V. Pryor

BUHL - Petra V. Pryor, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Petra's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A purr-fect match: UK woman marries cat to prove point to landlords

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News