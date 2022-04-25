Petra V. Pryor
BUHL - Petra V. Pryor, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Petra's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
