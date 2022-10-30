Paulina (Ruffing) Ball

Paulina, or Paule as she was called, was born the ninth of ten surviving children to Bernard and Maria Ruffing in Humphrey, Nebraska on June 29, 1928.
Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at 5:00 pm, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N., Buhl. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St.. Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paule’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.