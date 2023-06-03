Paul Roberts
TWIN FALLS - Paul Roberts, 72, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at Twin Falls Cemetery, 2350 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Robert's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
